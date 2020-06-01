Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi shares throwback photos from NCC days. Seen them?

Just like many other celebrities, Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya too has become quite active on social media. Divyanka, who is known for playing the role of Dr. Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein enjoys a great fan following who is always interested to know about what's going on in her life. This is the reason why she keeps on sharing photos and videos from her past, with her husband Vivek Dahiya and others. Sailing in the same boat, Divyanka on Sunday recalled her experience as an NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadet in her younger days. Talking about the same, the 35-year-old actress talked about how she still 'relishes' the duties that were assigned to her when she was a cadet.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote alongside, "Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us #NCCcadets then! Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp marchpast and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in. Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important."

She continued, "Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on! This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made #MPContingent, #CarmelNCCunit, #NCCJuniorWing #NCCSeniorWing, #AnnualTrainingCamp, #CombinedAnnualTrainingCamp #PreRDC #RepublicDayCamp."

Divyanka is currently missing her mom amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. On the work front, she is known for her roles in Yeh Hai Chahatein (spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.

