When is Bigg Boss 17's grand finale? How much is the prize money? Know everything here

The reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 has been creating a lot of buzz on and off social media. The Colors' show is now getting ready for its most awaited finale week. The 17th season of the show will end with the grand finale on January 28. With this, people are very excited to know which contestant will lift the trophy this season, and what prize money will they receive.

How much prize money will the winner of Bigg Boss 17 get?

According to the report of Siasat.com, the prize money received by the winner of Bigg Boss 17 is expected to be Rs 30 to 40 lakh. Last year's winner, MC Steyn took home the Bigg Boss 16 trophy along with prize money of Rs 31.8 lakh.

Which contestants are still in the race?

The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 has started. Along with this, four contestants have also confirmed their place in the finale week. These include Arun Srikanth Mashetti, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. After being disqualified from the task, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya are the nominated contestants for this week.

There are reports that preparations are being made for double elimination this week in which Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan may be out of the show. Isha Malviya is also likely to be eliminated as she is also getting fewer votes. So, after this week's elimination round, BB 17 will have its top 6 finalists of the season.

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 17?

According to the report of Siasat.com, information about the expected winner has been received from a source related to Bigg Boss 17. According to the report, the source revealed, "We can't confirm the winner yet, but there is a high possibility that Ankita or Munawar will lift the trophy this year. However, things may change at the last moment.