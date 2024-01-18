Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui grabs Vicky Jain's neck in an ugly fight during nomination task | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Vicky Jain is husband of actress Ankita Lokhande.

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more exciting as the grand finale of the current season is just a few days away. Samarth Jurel became the latest contestant to be eliminated from the BB House due to less number of votes in his favour. Now, in a new nomination task named 'torture' task, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain got into an ugly fight.

Vicky hid the spices and buckets after the task, Munawar found them and started to collect everything. Munawar found some spices under the vase and hid it in his jacket.

Ayesha Khan went and informed Vicky, who came running and asked for the belongings claiming that he won in a task. Munawar asked him to return the spices from the common ration. Vicky and Ankita denied taking it and later Ayesha and Isha Malviya joined the fight.

ColorsTV shared a short clip of the fight between Vicky and Munawar and wrote, ''Nomination task ki wajah se ho gayi Vicky aur Munawar ke beech ek ghamasaan ladaai.''

Seeing Munawar alone, Mannara stands in front of Munawar. Vicky then passed certain remarks, claiming that Mannara was sitting on Munawar's lap. He was heard saying derogatory things such as if she is "feeling good" sitting on his lap and tagged her as "cheap".

Isha too passed 'below-the-belt' comments such as "She is sometimes after Samarth and sometimes after Munawar."

The next day, Munawar goes to collect the bucket, which have been put on the roof of the house by Vicky.

Vicky grabs and pulls Munawar down, who stumbles but doesn't fall. This makes Munawar angry, who grabs his neck in the fight. They pass derogatory comments on each other using Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra’s name.

(With IANS inputs)