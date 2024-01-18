Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram pay tribute to grandfather NTR on death anniversary | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO NT Rama Rao passed away in 1996.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram on Wednesday, January 18, paid tribute in Hyderabad's NTR Gardens to their grandfather and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. Both the stars arrived at NTR Gardens wearing black-coloured outfits and offered flowers at the memorial with folded hands. Several videos and pictures of the actors are doing rounds on social media wherein they can be seen surrounded by huge crowd.

In the viral video, both the stars are seen offering flowers at the memorial and in the background their security personnel are seen handling their fans, who gathered at the memorial to get a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Apart from them, several other celebrities from the Telugu film industry paid tribute to the late actor-politician on his death anniversary.

About NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR was a popular name in South cinema, predominantly in Telugu film industry. The three-time National Film Award winner has also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in three terms. The late-actor politician has acted in over 300 films and rose to fame in the 1950s for his portrayals of Hindu deities in films. NTR was also the recipient of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1968 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

In the early 1980s, he entered into politics and formed a new party named Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He first became CM of Andhra Pradesh in 1983.

JR NTR's on professional front

Jr NTR was last seen in RRR alongside Ram Charan. The film went on to become one of the biggest films in Indian cinema and also garnered global recognition when RRR bagged an Oscar for its peppy number, Naatu Naatu.

He will next be seen in Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He also has War 2 in the pipeline wherein he will play the antagonist.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie's 2nd birthday by offering prayers at temple in LA | In pics