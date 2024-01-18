Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie's 2nd birthday by offering prayers at temple in LA | In pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' second birthday in Los Angeles. To celebrate Malti's birthday, PeeCee visited a temple in the city and offered prayers. Not only this, 'Desi Girl' took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of their temple visit and wrote, ''She is our miracle. And she is 2.'' Priyanka, Nick, and Malti were also accompanied by PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra, as they together sought blessings at the temple.

In one photo, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her lap for puja inside the temple premises. Her mother Madhu was also seen praying with Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and Malti. Social media users are praising the actress for not forgetting Indian culture despite living abroad.

The celebrity couple, Priyanka and Nick, recently celebrated thier New Year together along with Malti in Mexico. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram for her fans. ''Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year,'' she wrote along with the pictures.

PeeCee on professional front

The former Miss World was last seen in the romantic comedy flick Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. The film is the English remake of the 2016 German film titled SMS fur Dich. PeeCee will next be seen in the action comedy film, Heads of State. The upcoming film will also star Idris Elba, John Cena and Stephen Root in key roles.

