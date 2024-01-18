Rohit Shetty REVEALS plans for Golmaal 5, says 'you will get the film in the next..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will release on August 15, 2024.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker recently entered the OTT platform with his new release Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. His next big project is the third installment of the Singham franchise titled Singham Again. However, his fans are also eagerly waiting for the next edition of Golmaal, which will be the fifth film in the popular comedy series. In a recent talk with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty spills the beans on the plans for Golmaal 5 and his other projects.

''Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,'' he said.

Explaining more about Golmaal series, the filmmaker added, ''I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise.''

Also Read: '20 kgs down, 6 more to go': Sonam Kapoor flaunts postpartum weight loss | See pic

He also talked about the next Singham installment, which is slated to be released on Independence Day this year. ''I keep making bigger films. Singham Again is 10 times bigger than the first Singham. IPF is almost as big as Sooryavanshim,'' he said.

Also Read: 'Surprised only one person got physically assaulted..': Richa Chadha reacts to attack on pilot video