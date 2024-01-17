'Surprised only one person got physically assaulted..': Richa Chadha reacts to attack on pilot video

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/SCREENGRAB Richa Chadha reacts to attack on pilot viral video

Flight delays have been one of the most talked about topics in India recently. Several videos and pictures of passengers sharing their experiences of air travel in recent times are doing rounds on the internet. Recently, a video of a passenger assaulting a pilot of a flight while making a delay announcement went viral on social media. Reacting to the video, Bollywood diva Richa Chadha on Wednesday took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a post also mentioning her recent experience of air travel.

In her post, she informed about the difference while travelling on an Indian and an international flight. ''On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1,

@IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem. On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended,'' she wrote.

Reacting to the recent viral video, Richa wrote, ''I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don’t condone violence).''

Also Read: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar gets a release date | Deets inside

She concluded her post by attacking the airlines and airport authorities and wrote, ''Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don’t recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don’t wake up, we deserve it haina?''

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: KJo brings Orry, Kusha Kapila and others to season finale | WATCH