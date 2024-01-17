Koffee With Karan 8: KJo brings Orry, Kusha Kapila and others to season finale | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Koffee With Karan 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan johar-hosted show Koffee With Karan will be concluding with its Season 8 this Thursday. The host of the popular celebrity chat show released a promo of the upcoming finale episode on his Instagram handle wherein the final guests of the season were unveiled. The grand finale episode of KWK8 will feature Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and Orry. Along with the promo, Karan wrote, ''This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch!''

Watch the promo:

The promo begins with Kusha Kapila pulling Karan's leg and asking him if he is missing his own therapy session to shoot KWK. Then comes parts of Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, and lastly internet sensation Orry. In the clip, Orry is heard saying ''You're making memes but I'm making money.''

Not only this, in the promo, Karan is asking Orry if he's single, to which the Bollywood celebs' BFF replied, ''I've five'' and termed himself 'cheater'.

In the short clip, comedian Tanmay Bhat quirkly asked Karan “If you are going to have so many filters, call the show Filter Koffee With Karan the next season.”

About KWK8

Koffee With Karan Season 8 has featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore.

Each episode of Koffee With Karan made headlines this season whether it was Ranveer-Deepika or Sara-Ananya.

The finale episode of KWK8 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

