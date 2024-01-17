Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar gets a release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Do Aur Do Pyaar.

After teasing fans with a cryptic post, the makers of Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Pratik Gandhi-starrer have finally unveiled the name of the film along with its release date. Sharing the poster on social media, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film and wrote, ''VIDYA BALAN - PRATIK GANDHI - ILEANA D’CRUZ - SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY: ‘DO AUR DO PYAAR’ FIRST LOOK + RELEASE DATE… #DoAurDoPyaar is the title of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment’s production, which arrives in *cinemas* on 29 March 2024.''

''Starring #VidyaBalan, #PratikGandhi, #IleanaDCruz and #SendhilRamamurthy, the film is directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film,'' he added.

Check out the poster:

Vidya Balan too shared a motion poster and wrote, ''This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you!''

Earlier, Both Vidya and Pratik on Tuesday took to their respective Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post, which seems to be a mathematical equation, with the sum of two and two equating to a heart. Both the actors used the same caption, which reads, ''Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!''

Do Aur Do Pyaar will be Vidya Balan's first romantic drama flick in years. In recent years, she has acted in several mystery thrillers including Neeyat, Jalsa, and Sherni.

On the other hand, Pratik was last seen in the web series Scoop, and a Gujarati movie titled Vaahlam Jaao Ne. Apart from this, he has several other projects in the pipeline including Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

