Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas to have a sequel? Sriram Raghavan REVEALS plans

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's suspense thriller Merry Christmas is garnering applause from the audience and film critics. However, the film is not able to convert the praise into box office figures but fans are still anticipating a sequel of the movie to be rolled out soon. In a recent talk with India Today, the director of the film, Sriram Raghavan, talked about the plans to make Merry Christmas' sequel and much more.

In the interview, the filmmaker denied any plans for the film's sequel and said that he planned this as a 'small movie'.

''I think of what will happen but will it be dramatically interesting? Is it worth showing or is it best to be left with the feeling of it’s a Christmas special and what you feel is more important and that is something that needs to stay,'' he said.

Speaking on how he came up with the title, he added, ''I kept thinking of Hindi names. I thought of names like Dev Anand’s Baat Ek Raat Ki, Raat Akeli Hai. There is another song in Evening in Paris, Raat Ke Humsafar, so I was thinking of all these names with Raat. Then what happened is while talking with producer of Ikkis and he suddenly said Merry Christmas and I was stumped by the simple yet effective title.''

Merry Christmas Review

India TV journalist Aseem Sharma in his review of Merry Christmas wrote, ''Merry Christmas is slow in the first half and it takes time for the storyline to get aligned with the audience's attention. Things pick up just 2 minutes before the interval and the second half is good to go. If you are a murder mystery fan, then you might enjoy the slow build in the first half. However, when it comes to wholesome entertainment, one will surely find it a bit lengthy.''

Apart from Katrina and Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak in key roles.

