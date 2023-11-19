'Ghar tode': Varun Dhawan to Karan Johar in new Koffee With Karan 8 promo

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Koffee With Karan 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan Johar on Sunday unveiled a new promo for Koffee With Karan 8 featuring several Bollywood celebrities including Rani Mukerji, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. The new also promo gave a further glimpse of the guests that will grace the controversial couch on the show. However, it was the part where Varun Dhawan calling Karan 'ghar tode' caught everyone's attention.

The new promos shows Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan trolling KJo followed by a clip of Varun which shows the actor saying: “Karan Johar, ghar tode”. This is followed by a clip of KJo as he screamed and said: “Just keep quiet, I can’t bear this” as the filmmaker gets up from his chair having enough of the trolling.

Watch the promo:

In the caption, Karan wrote, ''There’s a lot more brewing…but are you ready for this ‘koffee’ to be spilled?''

Earlier Karan had said, “I am overwhelmed with the response that Koffee with Karan keeps on receiving season after season, and the love just keeps increasing. I can't thank my friends enough for gracing the couch and talking about their lives, which inspires and entertains all the fans. I am extremely excited to reveal the guest list for the upcoming episode, but that’s not all – we have more in store.”

So far, Koffee With Karan Season 8 has featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Each episode of Koffee With Karan 8 has made headlines whether it was Ranveer-Deepika or Sara-Ananya.

KWK8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

