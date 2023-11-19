Shah Rukh Khan's SWEET gesture for Asha Bhosle during IND vs AUS Final match goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan is present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with family.

Shah Rukh Khan was among many Bollywood celebrities, who were present to witness the biggest encounter between India and Australia for the World Cup trophy. The match is being held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, with a jam-packed audience in attendance. Several pictures and videos of B-town celebrities are doing rounds on the internet but one which caught everyone's attention was of Shah Rukh Khan, when the Jawan actor was sitting alongside legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In the viral clip, the actor can be seen interacting with the veteran singer and then he showcased a sweet gesture by carrying a cup of tea and saucer after she finished it.

Watch the viral video:

One user named Phoenix shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, ''No matter where u reach in life, if you're humble, God will bless u always. Megastar #ShahRukhKhan, despite all the fame, money and box office, he still is that same Delhi ka launda who helps everyone and stays down to earth. An inspiration @iamsrk.''

Soon after the viral of SRK went viral, netizens started pouring love and respect for the star for being humble to the veterans of the film fraternity.

One user wrote, ''He is really Humble. That's why he's called King, dude.'' Another user wrote, ''If I would become 10 percent of this man, I'll be grateful.'' A third user commented, ''God himself would do that for The Asha Bhonsle. She is the supreme being! Asha Ji.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his third release of the year titled Dunki. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. It will hit the big screens in December.

