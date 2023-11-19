Shah Rukh Khan's fearless act with snake at Isha Ambani's party goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan attended Isha Ambani's twins birthday bash in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the many Bollywood actors who attended Isha Ambani's twins 1st birthday bash on Saturday. A video of the Jawan actor is doing rounds on the internet where Mukesh Ambani's son Anant is seen giving a snake to SRK in his hands and the reaction of the actor is winning the hearts of many. Not only this someone even put another snake over his shoulder but SRK seemed fearless throughout. The video of Shah Rukh playing with snakes was shared by one of his popular fan pages named Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club.

Watch the viral video:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the post shared by the actor's fan club with mixed reactions. One user shared a couple of pictures of SRK, wherein he is seen holding a big snake around his neck. ''Been there, done that, and is great at it Hardy! Meaning daring and courageous. That's our #ShahRukhKhan,'' the user wrote.

A few social media users expressed their resentment toward the treatment of Shah Rukh Khan. A user commented, ''I don't like how Anant did with Shahrukh khan.''

SRK on work front

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the 2023 and had delivered two mega-blockbusters so far. He returned as the lead after a gap of four years with Pathaan and the film went on to become biggest Hindi film ever, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore. Box office records created by Pathaan was broken by SRK's Jawan a few months later.

Now, the actor is all set with his third release of the year, Dunki. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. It will hit the big screens in December.

