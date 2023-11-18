Tiger 3's Salman Khan predicts winner of ICC World Cup 2023 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan predicts winner of World Cup final match on Sunday

Salman Khan was recently at a promotional event for his latest release Tiger 3 along with other lead cast of the film, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. During the event, he was asked about the winner of the final match between India and Australia for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. Expressing confidence in Team India, the Tiger 3 actor said India won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, we came up with Tiger 3. Our film drew good collections. Now India will win the #WorldcupFinal and you all will return to theatres.''

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif on Saturday held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram where her fans asked her several questions on various topics including the winner of the high-voltage contest to be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday. One of her fans asked ''kal ke final match me kon jitega aur jitayega?'' In reply, Katrina answered, ''Yeh koi sawaal hai??'' along with the Indian flag.

Check out her Instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Saturday.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif as Zoya vs Deepika Padukone's Rubai: Who'll triumph in a face-off? Tiger 3 actress reveals

Deets about World Cup final match

India and Australia to lock horns on Sunday for clinching the most prestigious title in cricket, the World Cup. Both the teams have played exceptionally well throughout the tournament and have faced each other in the league stage once, which was won by Team India.

Despite the fact that the final match will be played on the Indian soil and in a stadium filled with Indian fans, Aussies can not be considered an easy team to defeat. Australia has won the coveted title on five different occasions while India have two World Cup trophies in its name.

Latest Entertainment News