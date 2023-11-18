Katrina Kaif as Zoya vs Deepika Padukone's Rubai: Who'll triumph in a face-off? Tiger 3 actress reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif as Zoya vs Deepika Padukone as Rubai

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is enjoying a great run at the box office not only in India but globally. The film is captivating moviegoers attention not only for the on-screen chemistry between Salman and Katrina but also for its high-octane action sequences. Apart from Salman, the film also features Katrina in several thrilling action scenes. In a recent talk with India Today, the Tiger 3 actress was asked what will happen if a hypothetical face-off takes place between Zoya and Deepika Padukone's role as Rubai in Pathaan.

''Let's put it this way. I don't know all the backstories, but Zoya, to me, seems the most experienced agent. So with experience comes more fighting experience. I leave it to you to decide,'' she said.

During the conversation, she was also asked to choose between Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir as her potential sidekick in the Spy Universe.

In reply, she said, ''This is a phenomenal film I'm doing, first of all, where Pathaan or Kabir is my sidekick! The wonderful thing about the Spy Universe is that all the characters are so well-written and have a strong identity of their own that you kind of can put any piece anywhere. Every piece fits beautifully. That's in the strength of the characters.''

Katrina Kaif on work front

After Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif will next feature in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens next month but was postponed to January 12, 2024 by its makers.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

