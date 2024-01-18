'20 kgs down, 6 more to go': Sonam Kapoor flaunts postpartum weight loss | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO On work front, Sonam Kapoor last featured in crime thriller flick titled Blind.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her postpartum weight loss and called it 'What a wow'. Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy Vayu last year. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a short clip of herself standing in front of a mirror in the Stories section, wearing a black crop tank top and matching leggings.

The Khoobsurat actress captioned the post as “What a wow.. 20 kgs down… 6 more to go”.

On January 4, the Saawariya fame actress dropped some pictures of herself in a lehenga, flaunting her physique, and shared how it took her 16 months to feel like herself again.

She captioned her post, “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents”.

Sonam on professional front

The 38-year-old actress last featured in a crime thriller flick titled Blind. It was a digital-only release and landed on JioCinema on July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind is an official remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

Apart from Sona, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Shubham Saraf and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

