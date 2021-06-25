VIDEO: 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan stopped at airport for arriving in bathrobe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEESHAN KHAN 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan stopped at airport for arriving in bathrobe

'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following out there. While many celebs are spotted in stylish airport attires, Zeeshan has shared a video in which he was seen trying to catch a flight in a bathrobe. The actor claimed that it was his attempt to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, which have been thwarted by Goa airport authorities. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a video of his wherein he could be seen walking around in the airport donning a bathrobe.

In the video, titled, 'They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew', Zeeshan is seen telling a girl how he will attempt a world record by travelling in a bathrobe. However, the Air India staff approached him and told that he cannot travel like this. "Air India staff is a bummer," Zeeshan is heard saying in the video.

One of the staff members approaches him and explains to him that wearing solely a bathrobe isn't allowed on the flight. Notably, before being spotted at the airport, Zeeshan was shooting in Goa wearing the same, however, he decided not to change his look while travelling back home.

Posting the video, he asked his followers was it wrong to travel in a robe? "COMING SOON! In the mean time, do you guys think its wrong to travel in a robe?" actor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Zeeshan Khan made his acting debut in a popular TV show titled 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' in the year 2015. He was later seen in the second season of the show 'Parvarrish'.

Later, the actor became a household name and rose to fame with his stint in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' where he essays the role of Aryan Khanna.

