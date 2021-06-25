Aniruddh Dave discharged from hospital after battling Covid-19 for 55 days, tweets happy pic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANIRUDDH DAVE Aniruddh Dave discharged from hospital after battling Covid19 for 55 days, tweets happy pic

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave has emerged victorious from his battle with Covid-19. The actor, who had been critically, has finally been recharged from the hospital. Taking to his social media, he shared a happy picture of himself on Friday, where he is seen posing with the hospital staff. Aniruddh had tested positive for the virus in the last month of April. While initially, he was in home quarantine, he was rushed to the ICU after his condition worsened. After battling the disease and being on constant oxygen support, he was discharged today.

He posted a photo with the hospital staff and wrote, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."

Aniruddh caught Covid-19 in April when he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. The infection rapidly increased for which he was admitted in the ICU.

His wife and actress Shubhi Ahuja had to leave behind her two-month-old son Anishq in the city, to be with her husband. In an Instagram post, Shubhi had said the situation definitely epitomizes the "biggest challenge" she has ever faced, and that she was having the "toughest time" of her life.

The actor has been keeping his fans updated about his health on social media.

Aniruddh also opened up about his battle with Covid-19 last month in a post on social media. He wrote, "Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm today's my 29th day in the hospital...(not counting days otherwise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually make me strong everyday saying this 'Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest' which is giving me immense strength to fight, to keep calm, to sustain and to keep patience.. ha ha ha. Dekh, patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga.15 saal se Mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai."

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.