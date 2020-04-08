VIDEO: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food packages amid coronavirus lockdown

The Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 has concluded, but the bond between the contestants is still growing strong. One of the strongest bonds in the Bigg Boss house was shared between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. While the duo has been linked several times, both of them have clarified the buzz by calling each other nothing more than ‘good friends’. Now, Paras and Mahira are doing their bit to fight the coronavirus outbreak amid the lockdown. They ecently distributed essential food packages to the underprivileged people in Mumbai.

"So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the under privileged with the guide lines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing", said Paras while sharing the video on Instagram.

Paras and Mahira grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and grabbed eyeballs with their public displays of affection. In fact, even host Salman Khan told them that their equation appeared to be “more than friendship”.

Paras and Mahira featured in a romantic number Baarish, sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The track was composed by Tony Kakkar. The rumoured lovebirds played star crossed lovers in the video, however they get separated soon after. They can be seen reminiscing memories as they go into flashbacks.

The duo was first linked on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 after their growing closeness. Paras’ ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri also shared her concerns on the relationship.

Paras was last seen in wedding reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with his BB 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The two were looking for life partners on reality TV. The show has ended abruptly due to COVID-19.

