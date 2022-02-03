Umar Riaz most tweeted about contestant of Bigg Boss 15, followed by Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 may have concluded last week but its ripple continues to enthral fans on social media. As the show reached its culmination, Twitter shared insights about the season sharing details about the most tweeted about the contestant and the most talked about subject from the reality show. As per a media release by Twitter India, Tejasswi Prakash may have won the show and taken the trophy home, but in terms of popularity on Twitter and the number of tweets, Umar Riaz stood at the first position.

Most tweeted about Bigg Boss 15 contestants

Season-after-season Bigg Boss fans keep up with the hype of the show making waves with their Tweets about winner predictions, eviction updates, in-house heartwarming moments, and so much more. This fanfare only got bigger this year. Twitter India shares there was a 25% increase recorded in conversations on Twitter about #BiggBoss15 compared to #BiggBoss14.

Umar was the most tweeted about contestant, followed by Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi was at the fourth spot on the list.

#TejRan - most Tweeted hashtag of the season

Apart from this, Karan and Tejasswi’s bond remained the talk of Twitter timelines throughout the season. Fans gushed over the couple Tweeting with #TejRan, making it the most Tweeted hashtag of the season.

Tejasswi Prakash, who was titled the winner of Bigg Boss 15, in a statement shared, “The journey as I have been saying has been beautiful because while I was taking up challenges inside the house, my Twitter fans outside were truly my troops! While I’m still going through all their Tweets, I know that they have supported me at every single point in my Bigg Boss journey. Twitter is full of love and I’m so glad because the trophy holds value for me due to this love!”

Twitter emojis for top 5 BB15 finalists

Twitter also introduced customised emojis for the season’s finalists, giving fans another reason to celebrate.

Fans could activate these avatar emojis by Tweeting with their favourite contestant’s hashtags, #PratikSehajpal, #ShamitaShetty, #TejasswiPrakash, #RashamiDesai, #NishantBhat and #KaranKundrra. In fact, fans’ passion for #BiggBoss transcends languages, and not only is the Hindi edition massively loved by enthusiasts on Twitter, the show’s Tamil and Telugu seasons are just as popular. As a tribute to this multi-lingual fandom, Twitter introduced a dedicated #BiggBoss emoji in December 2021, which could be activated by Tweeting with several hashtags including #BiggBossTwitter, #BBTwitter, #BiggBoss, #BiggBossTelugu, #BiggBossMarathi, #BiggBossTamil, #BiggBossKannada and #BiggBossMalayalam.