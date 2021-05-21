TV actor Anirudh Dave shares health update, thanks fans for their prayers: I'm on oxygen support right now

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANIRUDDH_DAVE TV actor Anirudh Dave shares health update, thanks fans for their prayers

TV actor Anirudh Dave was hospitalised soon after he tested positive for Covid19. He was first in home isolation first and then taken to hospital after a couple of days. Now after two weeks, the actor is out of ICU and recovering. Sharing a health update on Thursday, Anirudh shared a throwback picture with his newly born kid and thanked his fans for the prayers. He revealed that he is still on oxygen support but wants to breathe on his own soon. Dave added that he could feel the positivity while lying on the hospital bed for the last 22 days, and he feels indebted towards everyone.

Anirudh Dave wrote in Hindi, "Thank You is a small word! I have been able to feel the love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers of all of you on the bed of the hospital for the last 22 days… I am constantly on oxygen support..but the courage that I have got from you, I am in debt... After 14 days I am out of ICU and better... I had 85% lung infection so it will take time. There is no hurry. Now I just want to breathe on my own… I will meet you soon .. Getting emotional brings down my saturation .. Just saw the monitor... I know everything will be fine soon ... this too shall pass... day - 22 keep praying - for the universe."

Many celebrities commented on Anirudh Dave's post and showered their blessings. Sargun Mehta wrote, "So happy to have ready this. More strength to you Anirudh." Nakuul mehta said, "In our prayers everyday." Nandish Sandhu commented, "Praying. You’ll be home soon." Riddhima Pandit also said, "God is great... sach main whole of India has prayed for you to recover.. i am so so happy to hear you are doing fine.. wishing you a speedy recovery."

On April 23, Aniruddh Dave had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram, when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. "Tested COVID positive," read the caption on his post.

Anirudh Dave's wife Shubhhi Ahuja had been updating the fans about his health. She had revealed in an emotional post earlier how she has to leave their 2-month-old son back at home to be with Anirudh at the hospital. She wrote, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare."

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.