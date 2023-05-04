Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for approaching 'criminal' Sheezan Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tunisha Sharma with her mother Vanita; Sheezan Khan

After TV actor Sheezan Khan, named in the death case of co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, was granted permission to travel abroad for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, late actress Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma slammed the channel and the makers saying, "What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?"

In a statement, Vanita said, "I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense. Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you.)" ALSO READ: Sheezan Khan gets permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

"We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain( People see their favourite actors on TV and make them their idols and try to be like them)."

She continued, "I request TV channels and makers not to glorify anyone who has not proven innocent. Rahi baat court trial mein lagne wale samay ki to mujhe meri beti ka intezar ab zindagi bhar karna hai (As for the time taken in the court trial, I have to wait for my daughter for the rest of my life)."

Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody and was released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well. Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' death case, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship. Within hours of the actress' death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of 'Abetment to Suicide'.

