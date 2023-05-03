Sheezan Khan gets permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sheezan Khan's Instagram upload

Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in the death case of co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court seeking a direction to the police to return his passport which was earlier seized during the investigation of the ongoing case. Vasai court has now granted permission to the actor to travel abroad. Sheezan, who was released on bail, has been offered the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Following the news of Sheezan being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tunisha's mom said, "We will oppose Sheezan’s application today to release his passport. I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages? Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain. I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent."

The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well. Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' suicide case. Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother and further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

For the unversed, Sheezan was detained by Mumbai police on suspicion of aiding suicide following the passing of late actress Tunisha Sharma, and was given bail last month. He also paid tribute to Tunisha Sharma in his first Instagram post following his release from custody. He uploaded a video on his social media that featured a collection of videos with Tunisha. Sheezan also wrote a Hindi poem. On December 24, Tunisha was discovered deceased on the "Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" sets.

