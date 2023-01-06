Tunisha Sharma’s friend Sonia Singh reveals former asked for monetary help: 'It was surprising...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tunisha Sharma’s friend Sonia Singh

After Sheezan Khan's family claimed that Tunisha Sharma's mother had full control over the late actress' money, now Sonia Singh, Tunisha's friend made some shocking revelations. She claimed that Tunisha had recently asked her for monetary help which was surprising as the late actress 'had never made such a demand'. In a conversation with IANS, Sonia shared that Tunisha had asked for Rs 3000 on December 8.

The 'Kumkum' actress said, "I have known her for five years but she never asked for any money so it was quite surprising for me, when she called on December 8 and told me that she needed Rs 3000 in cash."

"I said, 'you and Sheezan are shooting together, ask him', and she replied even he doesn't have one. I don't know why she needed that money."

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her TV serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. Sheezan was her co-star in the serial. They had broken up a fortnight ago, ending their months-long relationship and he was arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by her mother. Sonia also spoke about Tunisha's bond with her mother and revealed, "They shared a very friendly bond and Tunisha never used to hide anything from her mother."

She also recalled how on December 14, when they met, Tunisha shared about her relationship with Sheezan: "I can't make out at that time about any serious differences between them." "However, Tunisha told me that Sheezan doesn't want to talk about relationships for 24 hours and he wanted some space. Tunisha shared that she will give him that space. I thought these are all minor differences that are there in any relationship," she concluded.

The Vasai court on December 31 sent Sheezan to 14-day judicial custody after his police custody ended. He is currently lodged in the Thane Central Jail under judicial custody. He has been accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma by the deceased's mother Vanita Sharma. Sheezan, through his lawyers, has filed a bail plea in the court, hearing for which will come up on January 7.

