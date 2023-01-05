Sheezan Khan to lose out on Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul after Tunisha Sharma suicide? Hunt for new actors begins

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHEEZAN9 Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were co-stars on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Sheezan Khan is currently lodged in the Thane Central Jail under judicial custody. He has been accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma by the deceased's mother Vanita Sharma. Sheezan, through his lawyers, has filed a bail plea in the court, hearing for which will come up on January 7. Tunisha died by suicide on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on January 24. Many are wondering what the fate of the show will be after Tunisha's death and Sheezan lodged in jail. The makers of Ali Baba have shed light on the matter.

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul to not go off air

While there have been speculation around Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul going off air, the makers have confirmed that it is not the case. As per ETimes, a channel official confirmed the same, saying, “The show is definitely not going off-air. It will continue.” It has also been revealed how the show will continue in the absence of its lead actors Sheezan and Tunisha.

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul to continue with new actors

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul will continue to air with a new storyline that will bring other actors into perspective. As per the report, the hunt for new actors will begin soon. Tunisha's character will not be replaced and a new actress will not be brought in her stead. For the male lead, Alibaba, which was essayed by Sheezan, there is buzz that Abhishek Nigam is being considered. However, Abhishek’s mother has denied the news.

One of the cast members said about Tunisha Sharma's suicide and how the cast and crew dealt with its aftermath. “It is not easy to shoot post the tragedy, but life has to go on, and we are glad that the production house and channel have decided to continue with the show,” they said.

