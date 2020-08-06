Image Source : PR Tulsi Kumar is back on MTV Beats Sessions from Home on public demand

This week on MTV Beats Sessions from Home, singer Tulsi Kumar is back on public demand with a brand-new set of songs and new things to talk about. Tulsi has had a really productive lockdown with 4 song releases and has utilized her time in making new music collaborating with artists.

Her new offering, Naam finds her in a dramatic new avatar. Besides recording for the song and featuring in it, Tulsi was also a part of the ideation process for the same. The music video also required Tulsi to learn playing the Cello and learn contemporary dance.

Milind Gaba, who features in the new song along with Tulsi, will also make an appearance in this episode of MTV Beats Sessions From Home. Tulsi and Milind will talk about the song, what went into the making of it, along with lots of fun sessions. Watch out for this candid episode with the singing sensation Tulsi Kumar as the episode premiers on 6th August, at 12 PM only on MTV Beats.

Meanwhile, Roadies Revolution fresh episodes are back on MTV after the lockdown and fans are up for a fun ride. Two weeks into the thrilling journey and Roadies Revolution is already winning hearts for bringing about a positive change. The contestants and celebrity leaders have left no stone unturned to do their bit for the betterment of the society. While the last week saw the Roadies troop bringing a smile on the faces of little kids by cooking delicious mid-day meals, this week awaits a series of exciting and entertaining events that we bet you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage