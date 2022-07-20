Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Kapil Sharma Show: New season of comedy show to begin soon; know date, time, cast & other deets here!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the much-loved shows on the small screens, the popularity of which is not just in India but also abroad. The show was off-air for quite a few days amid which its members including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and others went out on an international tour. Meanwhile, for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the show's new season, here's some good news for you. Going by the reports, it is been said that the show is returning to the television screens again. Yes, that's true! Thanks to the demand of the audience and the craze on social media, the makers have decided to bring back TKSS super soon. Read below for more deets!

A report in TelleChakkar spilled beans about the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. It read, "After a break of a few months, the team is all set to be back with the new season. Apparently, Kapil's team will also see some new actors who will join the star cast. The entertainment quotient will be high with new members joining the show. The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will be back in September. Now the breaking is that the show will go on air from 3rd September on Sony Tv."

Speaking about the cast, the show will have Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda, and others.

Meanwhile, the cast of the show went for their first live show in Vancouver and Toronto in Canada. Post Canada, they even went to the US for their shows.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is all set to enthrall the audience with his acting skills once again with a new film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. As per a statement, in Nandita Das' directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.

One of the most popular comedians in India, Kapil rose to fame with his stand-up acts in shows like 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', 'Comedy Circus', and others. He has also acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi'.