The Kapil Sharma Show: Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in backseat of Pritam’s car

Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in backseat of Pritam's car

This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show, award-winning lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir and Amitabh Bhattacharya will be welcomed with open arms. The terrific trio talked about their journey in the industry and opened up about the stories behind one of the most successful projects. Amitabh, who garnered much praise for the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor, revealed that he had written the song at the backseat of the car of music composer Pritam.



Turns out that Amitabh Bhattacharya, initially, used to write songs under a fictitious name. When asked by Kapil, Amitabh replied, “I had come here to become a singer and I felt that agar main lyrics mein apna naam dunga to kahin singing ka kaam milne se naa reh jaye. I am speaking about the late 90s when I had come here… but dheere dheere daur badla. People became more accepting and encouraging of talents that one had.”

Furthermore, have all enjoyed the chartbuster title song of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But not many know how the song came about. It is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam, and sung by Arijit Singh. It so happens that this song wasn’t even written until just before the presentation with the producer of the film!

When asked by Kapil, Amitabh mentioned, “What happens with Pritam Da is that agar shaam ko che baje meeting hai, to wo kabhi kabhi paanch baje bhi dhun de dete hain… So, we had a meeting with Dharma, and I was constantly in touch with Pritam Da since morning - Dada shaam ko presentation dena hai, aap dhun dedo, mai kuch toh roughly likh lu. Till the last minute, he kept saying main kuch bana raha hu, maich kuch soch raha hu, main de raha hu, etc. Finally, when we left for the meeting, and as we sat in the car, he (Pritam) gave me the dhun. And it was the title song of the film for which I was briefed that it had to have a lot of shiddat and more… from Oshiwara to Khar, I was sitting in the backseat of his (Pritam) car and just kept writing and luckily it all came in a flow. By the grace of God, it got approved as is too.”

