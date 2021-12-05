Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYANTANI GHOSH Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Sayantani Ghosh gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari

Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Sayantani Ghosh recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in a private ceremony in Kolkata. The actress who is all set to tie the knot on December 5 (today) took to her Instagram and shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In one of the images, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. She looked stunning in a traditional saree paired with a golden blouse and beautiful jewels. On the other hand, Anugrah was seen wearing a red coloured kurta.

Reportedly, Sayantani Ghosh wore her grandmother's gifted saree on the special occasion. Their wedding is going to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Anugrah is in the fitness industry and the couple has dated for more than eight years. In a recent interview, the Sanjivani actress said that she wants her wedding to be "intimate, simple, heartfelt and honest" as that’s how her journey with Anugrah has been.

"Besides, while growing up, I have often seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. I want to enjoy my wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to my heart’s content. While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding," she told ETimes.

“We have had our share of ups and downs, but each experience has made our relationship stronger. We believe that the only thing that matters, in the end, is our love for each other and our families, and the presence of our loved ones. So, I want to enjoy this special day only with our family and close ones,” Sayantani added.

The couple also planned on throwing a reception in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur and one party for their friends in Mumbai.