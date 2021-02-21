Image Source : TWITTER/QADRISYEDRIZWAN Tamil actor Indra Kumar dies by alleged suicide, found hanging at friend's residence: Report

Just a few days back, the news of Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar's suicide sent shockwaves into the country and now yet another sad piece of news is here. Tamil Television actor Indra Kumar has passed away and the reason behind his dmeise is behind stated suicide. The 25 years old actor who has also worked in Kollywood film industry was found hanging by a ceiling fan at a friend's house in Perambalur on Friday, February 19. No suicide note was found and the complaint was filed at a nearby police station. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination by the police.

As soon as the news of his shocking demise spread, a lot of people on social media started paying their condolences. The actor as per reports was going through a rough patch in his life. His marriage also hit a rock and not only this but he was struggling for work in the Tamil film industry.

The late actor is now survived by his wife and a child. Indra Kumar was a Sri Lankan and was staying at a refugee camp in Chennai.

Not only Bollywood. but the Tamil industry is also witnessing a lot of deaths due to suicide. Sometime back, it was actor Chitra who took her own life. She rose to fame through soap opera Pandian Stores. She allegedly committed suicide after facing problems in her married life.

In June last year, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

-Further details awaited