Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Sanjivani 2, Surbhi Chandna's road to success hasn't been an easy one

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna's road to success hasn't been an easy one

Actress Surbhi Chandna has made her name on the Television but her journey to become the 5th sexiest Asian woman has not been an easy one. She is these days enjoying the success and love that the fans have poured into her show Sanjivani 2 in which she is seen playing the role of Dr. Ishani. Not only this, but she has also won accolades for her show Ishqbaaaz in which she played Anika opposite Nakuul Mehta who was seen as Shivaay. But how many of you know that she has even worked in one of the most successful shows-- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Yes, that's true. The actress was seen playing the role of a salesgirl in Gada electronics in the show. Recently, the actress came across a picture of hers by a fan club which shows her journey from then to now. She got emotional and took to social media to share her story which included a lot of struggle to bring a smile on her parents' faces.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi wrote, "Not been an easy one, happily sacrificed, also people questioning your choices to working extra hard towards the set goal and wish to keep doing so cause this is what i have chosen for myself. This and much more gives the happiness to my parents which i have craved to see on their beautiful faces and i wish to see them smile looking at these achievements always #5thsexiestasianwoman From Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma where i didn’t know Acting ka A and played Sweety the sales girl to Sanjivani where i am struggling to better myself everyday and to a lovely journey ahead with lots of learning each day Picture Credit - @_adultgram_"

The actress is known for her stylish pictures which she keeps on posting on her social media. Just recently, her photos in pink gown went viral. Check them out:

Talking about her show, it also stars Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Punjj, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh.

