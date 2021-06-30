Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Sodhi slams report of her pregnancy & exit from show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER MISTRY TMKOC's Jennifer aka Mrs Sodhi slams report of pregnancy & exit from show

Since yesterday there has been a buzz that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is out of the show. There have been reports that Jennifer aka Mrs. Sodhi is not a part of the show as she is pregnant. However, she has refuted rumours about her pregnancy and exit from the show. She revealed that she has been unwell recently and slammed those who 'jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies'.

Talking to ETimes, Jennifer said, "I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late."

"I had a lot of pain in the heel, which made my walk discomforting. I was on very strong medicines but the problem did not subside soon," Jennifer added.

Jennifer also said that she had a high temperature for some days. "It wasn't Covid but the fever only added to my woes... I am in touch with the team and there's no problem. I don't know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies."

Last year, Jennifer took to her Instagram and shared a post about the actors who had left the show and those who replaced them. Sunanya Fozdar had replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali on the show, and Balvinder Singh Suri was brought in as Sodhi in place of Gurcharan Singh.

Sharing the picture collage she wrote in the caption, “The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it... Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)... After seeing today ‘s episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore...Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone’s hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them.”

