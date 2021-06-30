Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND CHANDWANI Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor receives sweetest birthday wish from boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor turned a year older on Thursday. To mark it special for Avika, her boyfriend Milind Chandwani wished her in the most adorable way. Milind penned a heartfelt birthday note for her, where he expressed his love and wrote volumes about her good nature. Milind wrote, “Hey beautiful, I don't know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful. You treat everyone with the utmost respect and kindness, even if that person has hurt you over and over again. You're so passionate about your work. I can list down a thousand more things but all I want to say is "I don't believe in soulmates, but.... Teri nazron ne dil pe kiya jo asar..." You know how irritating I find this trend, yet, I'll embrace it for you. I will always have your back because I know you've got mine."

"Before I met you, I was Milind Chandwani, the social worker or the person, who was invited as a "Real Hero" on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, I'm often identified by your name ( Avika Gor's boyfriend ) and most people would think that it might bother me, but all I feel is extremely proud. I feel proud of you and proud of being with you. So, clearly, I'm glad that you were born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday once again, my love", he added.

Take a look:

Birthday girl Avika got emotional reading this post and she replied in the comments section, "BRB – happy tears."

In November last year, Avika Gor confirmed that she is dating Roadies 17 contestant Milind Chandwani. She shared pictures with Milind and talked about their relationship. However, the actress also disclosed that she has no plans of getting married soon. Captioning her photo, the actress wrote: "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine. And I'm his.. forever. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow and truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner."

"So, it feels like a dream, but it's real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I'm feeling today.." she added.

"Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that's going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin 'log kya kahenge' waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. (I want to reveal about my relationship as I don't care what people have to say.)"

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares Hungama 2 release date with first poster: 'You don’t want to miss this’

Talking about Avika Gor, she rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Balika Vadhu. She has been seen in many music videos and reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra.