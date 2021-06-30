Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty shares Hungama 2 release date with first poster: 'You don’t want to miss this’

Shilpa Shetty on Thursday treated her fans with an exciting news as she shared the first poster of her upcoming film comedy-drama Double Hungama along with the announcement of the release date. She wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!”

Double Hungama is a sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama Hungama, will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 23. Directed by Priyadarshan, it stars actors Meezaan Jaffey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Shilpa, who took a long break from films, is happy to be working on set again. She told PTI, “The love I have received over the years is unbelievable. It makes me happy, humble, and grateful to know people have appreciated my performances and are wanting more. Also, I love being on set and acting in front of the camera. I am so excited to be back and doing what I am really passionate about.”

Earlier, the film was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year. Producer Ratan Jain said Hungama 2 is headed for an OTT release this year with the intention of entertaining the audiences amid trying times.

"Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes," Jain said in a statement.

Hungama 2 features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, the film is also produced by Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.

The original film starred Rawal along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen.