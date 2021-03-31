Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar tests COVID19 negative, to resume shooting

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDAR CHANDWADKAR Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of TMKOC

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested COVID-19 negative. The actor was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus earlier this month. As per Pinkvilla, the actor will soon resume the shoot of the show. "I had cold, and eventually had a loss of smell and taste but didn’t have any other symptoms. Obviously, I had to quarantine myself for 14 days, which I did. I am still at home, did my tests three days back and tested negative as expected,” the actor told the portal.

On being asked when he will resume shooting for the show the actor informed that he will wait for the current track of the show to get over and the schedule is ready till Thursday. He might join back from Friday or Saturday. Chandwadkar heaped praises on the show's team saying they have been supportive. "Even after Covid you have some weakness in your body, which one can’t make out until and unless you work. So I requested the production to give me at least 4-5 more days to rest it out, which they graciously accepted and asked me to join once I feel better. Asit bhai (Asit Kumarr Modi, producer) would also call me every 4-5 days to check on my health,” Chandwadkar said.

The actor added that he missed his cast and crew and this is the first time in 13 years that he has taken 14 days off.

Chandwadkar, last week had taken to Instagram to inform that he tested COVID-19 positive. "Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe." he wrote alongside a video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running TV shows. The show still manages to garner high TRP and keeps the fans hooked to their TV screens.

