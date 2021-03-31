Stop believing these coronavirus myths as India experiences fast-growing COVID second wave

Image Source : AP Representative image

India is experiencing a fast-growing second wave of Covid-19. India recorded 53,480 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 4.8 per cent lower than the day before, taking the total tally to 1,21,49,335 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the country had recorded 56,211 cases, while on Monday, it logged 68,020 cases, the highest single-day spike in daily new cases since October 11 last year. India fought through the first wave of infection six months ago and recorded the highest single-day spike of 93,617 cases on September 16.

As cases across the country are seeing a spike, myths around the coronavirus have again gained prominence among people. We bust down these covid myths as highlighted by the World Health Organisation (WHO):

Related: Mutations could render Covid vaccines ineffective in a year: Experts

Also read: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Myth: Vitamin and mineral supplements cure COVID-19.

Fact: It is believed that micronutrients, such as vitamins D and C and zinc can cure COVID-19. Turns out, this is false. These are critical for a well-functioning immune system and they do play a vital role in promoting health and nutritional well-being but as per WHO currently there is no guidance on the use of micronutrient supplements as a treatment of COVID-19.

Myth: One should wear a mask while exercising.

Fact: While it is advisable to wear masks to protect yourself from COVID-19, wearing one while exercising can have an adverse effect. It is suggested that people should NOT wear masks when exercising, as they may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. Also, sweating while exercising can make the mask wet which can promote the growth of microorganisms. However, it is advisable to maintain a physical distance of at least one meter from others when working out.

Myth: Water transmits COVID-19 virus.

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, water or swimming does not transmit the COVID-19 virus. However, the virus spreads when someone has close contact with an infected person. Firstly, one should avoid crowds and maintain at least a metre distance from others when swimming. Secondly, make sure that you wear a mask when you’re not in the water. Also, clean your hands frequently and stay home if you’re unwell.

Myth: Drinking alcohol protects you from coronavirus.

Fact: There has been absolutely no medical evidence supporting the myth that drinking alcohol can protect you from coronavirus. In fact, the harmful use of alcohol increases your risk of health problems.

Myth: Hot weather ensures protection from novel coronavirus.

Fact: Many believed that exposing themselves to sun or temperatures above 25 degrees can protect them from coronavirus. However, as per WHO, you can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have also reported high cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Click here for full coverage of coronavirus