TMKOC: Makers looking for Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's replacement but what about Shailesh Lodha?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAYABENGADA, IAMSHAILESHLODHA Disha Vakani as Dayaben, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is without any doubt one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian TV. The show which has been running for more than a decade has some extremely well-known characters like Dayaben and Taarak Bhai. However, both the characters have left the show now. While Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben hasn't been a part of TMKOC since 2015, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quit the show after being associated with it for almost 14 years.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to be replaced

Previously it was said that Disha Vakani would return to the show and reprise her role as Dayaben. However, of late, there have been talks about replacing her with a new actor. Producer Asit Modi had recently confirmed that Disha will not be entering the show as Dayaben and they will be introducing a new face for the role. No names have surfaced so far.

No clarity over Shailesh Lodha's character

Last month in May, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha is quitting TMKOC as he is not able to explore other opportunities coming his way because of the show and he turned down many of them. But he didn't want to waste his time any further and say 'no' to any new offer coming his way. Soon after, he announced being a part of a show called 'Waah Bhai Waah'. He also began shooting for it. While there have been talks about bringing a replacement for Dayaben's character, so far nothing has been said about Taarak Mehta's character.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Airing for almost 13 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base. First aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms which deals with societal issues. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Seems like, loyal fans of the show will have to wait a little longer to know the details about Taarak Mehta's character played by Shailesh Lodha. Do you have any names in mind?