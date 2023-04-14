Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lucky day for Jethalaal as Babita ji hugs him after 3740 episodes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Babita ji hugs Jethalaal after 3740 episodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in the history of Indian Television. It is one of the favorite shows of the audience. For many years, fans are very fond of this serial, because of which this show always remains on the top of the TRP list. We all know how Jethalaal always tries to impress Babita Ji and how she has been his secret crush for ages but now finally the star did dazzle for Jethalaal. In the recent episode, Jethalaal (Dilip Joshi) finally gets a hug from Babita Ji (Munum Dutta) after 14 years.

This glorious moment has been shared on the show's official Instagram page and has finally arrived after 3,740. For sure Jethalaal's expression will make you roll on the floor out of laughter, his reaction clearly states that he is dumbfounded. Fans have been enjoying the moment and have flooded the comment section with hilarious comments.

Watch the video here:

One of the fans commented, "14 saal ka vanwaas pura hua". Another added, "jethalal ka jevan safal". "This scene has a separate fan base from now", added another fan. Here comes another one, "Jethalal ko ab Moksh mil jayega". "Jethalal ke manokamna pure Hui", added a fan. "Asli lottery tho jethalal ki lgi hai" (with lots of rolfing emojis). In the video, Babita is seen winning a car in a lottery and out of excitement she hugs Jethalaal who was standing beside her.

There is no doubt that Jethalaal won the actual lottery. He looks shocked, but inside, Jethalal is very happy for this moment. Jethalal finds this moment no less than a dream. Although, it was surprising, but Ladoos were bursting in Jethalal’s mind. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by him under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the sitcom is running in its 15th year with over 3,740 episodes.

Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta.

Also Read: MC Stan can't be more thankful to Sania Mirza after receiving gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh; shares photos

Also Read: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's sobbing note for dad leaves Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor in tears | Watch

Latest Entertainment News