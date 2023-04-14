Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's sobbing note for dad leaves Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor in tears | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik's throwback picture

Late actor, Satish Kaushik's death sent shockwaves to the entire country last month. The heartbreaking news left fans and friends in tears. The versatile actor passed away on March 8 after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest in Delhi. He was 66. The late actor-filmmaker was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana. His dearest friend Anupam Kher celebrated Satish's birth anniversary in the form of a tribute night in Mumbai. He organised a Satish Kaushik night in his memory. At the event, Satish’s teenage daughter Vanshika read out a heartbreaking letter to her late father, leaving everyone in tears.

Vanshika's note read, "Hello Papa, I know that now you are dead but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Lots of your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss weeks of school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you just for once. But now you are gone. You are still in my heart. Hopefully, like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.”

She continued, “But, I don’t know who will save me from mumma when she is shouting at me for not finishing my homework. I don’t even feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know if my friends will make fun of me. Please come in my dreams every single day. I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion and Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini.” Vanshika's each word tore everyone's heart present at the event, she kept on reading the note as Anupam Kher held the mic for her. “Please don't rebirth, We’ll meet again in 90 years!”

Emotional Anupam Kher couldn't hold his tears and promised Vanshika that she had the best dad in the world and she can always look upto him and Satish's other friends whenever she missed her dad. Anil Kapoor was also seen sitting in the audience and getting teary-eyed.

