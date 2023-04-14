Allu Arjun wishes Samantha Ruth good luck for Shaakuntalam; hopes fans will like daughter Arha's cameo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Shaakuntalam featuring Samantha Rith Prabhu and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited movie Shaakuntalam has hit the theatres today and fans and friends are wishing the actress on the big day. The South superstar and dashing actor, Allu Arjun has also wished Samantha and Team Shaakuntalam good luck, and he also has a special message for his little princess Allu Arha as she marks her debut in the industry with this movie. Allu on Friday, took to his Twitter handle and wished the entire team of Shaakuntalam.

Allu's tweet read, "All the best for Shaakuntalam release. My best wishes for Gunasekhar, Neelima, and SVC, for mounting up this epic project. My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu, my mallu brother Dev Mohan and the entire team. Hoping you all like the little cameo by Allu Arha. Special thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so precisely. Will always cherish this sweet moment".

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film evolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. The film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively.

The movie received rave reviews from fans, audiences and critics. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "The entire cast of #Shaakuntalam truly brings to life the world of the mythological story and especially the lead, #SamanthaRuthPrabhu- what performance! She has also dubbed in Hindi herself for the first time with this one, and it is sure to strengthen her connect and hold in the Hindi markets as well! Well done."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to bring fire yet again with his upcoming film Pushpa 2. The actor recently uploaded the poster of Pushpa 2- The Rule – on his Instagram leaving his fans brimming with excitement.

