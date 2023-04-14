Friday, April 14, 2023
     
  5. MC Stan can't be more thankful to Sania Mirza after receiving gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh; shares photos

Ace Tennis player Sania Mirza has gifted MC Stan shoes and sunglasses worth 1.21 lakh.

Aparupa Devnath Published on: April 14, 2023 17:24 IST
MC Stan and Sania Mirza
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MC Stan and Sania Mirza's Instagram uploads

After winning Bigg Boss 16, Rapper MC Stan is living a life full of dreams, from live concerts to receiving expensive gifts from celebrities, he is relishing the moments of life. Recently, the ace tennis player Sania Mirza showered love on MC Stan by gifting him shoes and sunglasses worth rs. 1.21 lakh. MC took to his Instagram handle to show respect and gratitude for her generous gesture. The duo met at Farah Khan’s party, which every participant of Bigg Boss attended. Sania and MC Stan became friends, and the rapper was also seen giving a stellar performance at Sania’s retirement match in Hyderabad.

MC Stan shared the photos of a brand new pair of black Nike shoes and new Balenciaga sunglasses and wrote, “Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his famous line, "Tera ghar jayega isme!!" along with a pink heart. The Nike shoes that he shared costs Rs 91000 and the sunglasses cost Rs 30000. In all, the tennis star showered the rapper with gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakhs, and the rapper couldn’t be more grateful.

India Tv - MC Stan

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMC Stan Instagram story

Meanwhile, MC Stan is currently busy with his India tour. He has by far performed in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore. His tour started on March 3 and will come to an end on May 7, 2023. Next for him are Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi in his remaining tour. On the other hand, Sania Mirza retired from her nearly two-decade-long career on January 27 after playing her last match in Australian Open. 

MC Stan’s struggle

Born as Altaf Tadavi in a Muslim family in the slums of Pune, MC Stan is one of the most loved rappers in India and rules the hearts of millions. At the age of 12, Altaf began singing qawwalis, but his family members were not happy and discouraged him. After getting influenced by International rappers, Altaf got his calling and began his career in rap and hip-hop.

 

Also Read: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's sobbing note for dad leaves Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor in tears | Watch

Also Read: Allu Arjun wishes Samantha Ruth good luck for Shaakuntalam; hopes fans will like daughter Arha's cameo

