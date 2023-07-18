Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Dayaben finally returning this Diwali? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM EPISODE Disha Vakani plays Dayaben in TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular comedy television show, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Fans have also complained about the show being monotonous and less interesting. However, the recent development on the show will surely cheer TMKOC fans. As per latest episode, the character of Dayaben is finally make her return to show after a long gap of six years. However, it is not clear whether the original Dayaben (played by Disha Vakani) is returning or the makers have found a new actor to play the same.

What happened in the latest episode?

In the latest episode, Sunderlal was tricked by Jethalal and was called to return to Gokuldham and answer him about Daya. Jethalal in the recent few episodes is furious to know when his wife returning home from Ahmedabad. Sunderlal finds out that it was all a trick to bring him back to Gokuldham and answer Jethalal's question about Daya. After watching the love for his sister Daya in the eyes of every Gokuldham resident, he finally reveals the time of Daya's return and also promises that he will ensure that she comes back to Mumbai.

After the episode, fans are rejoiced to know that their favourite character is finally making her return and they will again hear the voice calling 'Tapu Ke Papa'. It will be interesting to see whether beloved Dayaben finally makes her return to the show this Diwali or not.

Dayaben's stint in TMKOC

Dayaben is one of the most popular character on the show. Dayaben is also considered one of the main reasons for the success of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah chashmah. She left the show two years after her marriage with Mayur Padia in 2015. And since then, she is not regularly appearing on the show. Fans have been complaining that after Dayaben's exit, the show is not the same. On the show, she is famous for her unique voice, garba style, love for brother Sundar and mother.

