Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal warns makers: 'Chuppi ko meri kamzori..'

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role as Roshan Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently brought the show into the spotlight with allegations of workplace sexual harassment against producer Asit Modi. Following her exit from the show in March after a 15-year tenure, she courageously made a shocking revelation about her experiences and has now publicly spoken out about the abuse she endured.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video saying some powerful words and warning the makers. She recited a couplet, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)

Recently, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal confirmed her exit from the show and shared the reason behind it in an interview with TOI. She said, "Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj."

She added, "It was March 7, my marriage anniversary and Holi when the incident happened. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to Holi. I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and the executive producer tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing me to leave the sets. I told them I worked on the show for 15 years and they couldn't forcefully stop me and while I was leaving Sohil threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj."

After her accusations, TMKOC producer Asit Modi refuted Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegation and said that it is baseless. He told TOI, "This is just a fake and baseless allegation and it holds no truth. She is just trying to malign my image. This is my genuine reaction and I am not trying to make excuses or cover up. Everyone knows how I am in real life. We sacked her from the show and my team. My director and the team asked her to leave the show. We have all the proof and I am not talking just randomly. My production will soon send you all the proofs and documents."

