  5. Priyanka Chopra is fine with sex on first date, actress chooses between oral & cheese

Priyanka Chopra and her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan answered a slew of juicy questions. Their intriguing responses have gone viral on the internet.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2023 11:32 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are actively engaged in promoting their film Love Again, aiming to reach a wide audience. They recently appeared on the show 'Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen', where they answered intriguing questions that quickly gained popularity on the internet.

During their appearance on the interactive late-night talk show, the lead pair participated in a BFF test. In this game segment, they were asked about their stance on having sex on the first date, to which they responded, "It's fine by me."

They were also asked to choose between giving up oral sex or cheese for the rest of their lives. Priyanka Chopra humorously commented, "I just like the positioning of oral sex with cheese," before admitting that she agreed with her co-star Sam, who opted to give up cheese rather than oral sex.

Furthermore, the duo expressed that it is acceptable to provide a fake number to someone if they are not romantically interested in that person.

The host went on to question them about the appropriateness of maintaining a close relationship with an ex while being in a new romantic relationship. Priyanka Chopra promptly stated that it is "not cool," while Sam Heughan expressed that it is "normal."

Regarding the film Love Again, it features Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, along with the notable inclusion of Celine Dion in her first film role. This romantic comedy-drama was written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews.

