The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 7: Adah Sharma starrer eyes entry into Rs 100 crore club

'The Kerala Story,' starring Adah Sharma, continues its relentless performance at the box office, defiantly disregarding any calls for bans. Despite facing protests, the film remains resolute and maintains a robust presence in theatres. The movie found itself entangled in a web of controversy upon the release of its trailer, and the controversy shows no signs of abating. While certain individuals label it a propaganda film, others have lauded it. Regardless, the film now sets its sights on joining the illustrious 100 crore club.

As per the early estimates, the Adah Sharma starrer minted the same figure as Wednesday: Rs 12 crore. Now, the total collection of The Kerala Story stands at approx. Rs 80 crore in seven days. The controversial film had an overall 31.45% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that screenings of The Kerala Story be prohibited in the state in order to prevent acts of hatred and violence. On the other hand, the Sudipto Sen directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Joining the bandwagon, Uttarakhand is planning to make The Kerala Story tax-free.

About 'The Kerala Story' controversy:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

