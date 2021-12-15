Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE, SHWETA Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens adorable wish for Ankita Lokhande on her wedding with Vicky Jain

Television actress Ankita Lokhande married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 14. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began from Saturday (December 11) with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was also attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

The actress shared stunning pictures from their special day on social media. Ankita penned an adorable note in the caption, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!." Ankita and Vicky looked simply made for each other in the photos.

In no time her post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from fans and friends from the industry. But what caught everyone's attention was a special message by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. "Congratulations and blessings to the newly wed. Shweta."

For the unversed, Ankita's mother-in-law and sister-in-law danced on Sushant's debut film, Kai Po Che's Shubhaarambh song at the sangeet ceremony.

The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel. For the wedding, Ankita opted for a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She completed her bridal look with a long veil paired with heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain opted for an ivory sherwani. Ankita's friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode were present.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for the past 3 years. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The actress is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.