After TMKOC, Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu to play negative role in THIS TV show | Deets inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Bhavya Gandhi, popularly known for his role as OG Tapu, is all set to return to Hindi television. The makers of Sony Sab's show dropped a teaser of a new show titled Pushpa Impossible, which featured glimpses of Bhavya on the show. In the teaser, he was seen in a negative character and the caption written by the makers revealed his character is all set to create a storm in Pushpa's life.

Watch the teaser:

''Kal tak jo tha sabki aankhon ka tara, woh ab aa raha hai hai Pushpa ki zindagi mein phailaane andhera. Ab milega zyada wala family time Pushpa Impossible ke saath Mon-Sat, raat 9:35 PM, sirf Sony SAB par,'' reads the caption of the post.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the teaser was unveiled, netizens couldn't keep themselves calm and chimed in the comment section. One user jokingly wrote, ''Are tappu tu kab sudhrega jethalal samjhao apne bete ko.'' ''Tapu beta dada ji ke sanskar tu bhul gaya beta Aisa nhi krte,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Ye First Villain hoga jisy hum chah kar bhi hate nhi kar sakte.''

Earlier, Bhavya shared details about his role in the new show and said, ''I’m thrilled to be part of the show. It’s a very different character—a psychotic villain who enters Pushpa’s life seeking revenge. TV is my comfort zone. I’ve always loved being a part of it,'' Pinkvilla reported.

For the unversed, Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu on TMKOC since its inception and left the show in 2017 to pursue a career as a film actor. Apart from this, he also featured in Shaadi Ke Siyape in 2019, where he played the role of Nanku.

