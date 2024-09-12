Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar-Triptii's lives get chaotic after losing their honeymoon CD

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will release in cinemas on October 11.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's highly-anticipated trailer is finally out. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer is a complete laughter riot. The trailer begins with Rajkummar and Triptii's characters Vicky and Vidya getting married. On their first night after the marriage, Vicky brings up the idea of making a video of their honeymoon night to create a lifelong memory. Vicky gets a copy of the honeymoon video and puts it into a video CD. One day, their house gets robbed and along with several other items the video CD also goes missing.

After the robbery, the lives of Vicky and Vidya get completely chaotic, after they approach police for help. The trailer also showcases glimpses of several other star cast including Vijay Raaz as a police inspector, Archana Puran Singh and Mallika Sherawat.

Watch the trailer here:

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled an unique teaser of the VVKWWV. In the teaser, Rajkummar and Triptii can be seen gracing the seats of a TV journalist. Both the actors presented the cast and makers of the film. With this, they have also shared the trailer release day of their film.

More deets about the film

As per the teaser released on Wednesday, Rajkummar and Triptii called their film 97 per cent parivarik (family film) and 3 per cent maha parivarik (mega family film). T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaao Films are presenting the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in association with Thinking Picturez. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer will be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

