Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Sangeet: Photos & videos of Kangana Ranaut dancing with couple go viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was present at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony. Congratulating her friend and co-star for her new journey, Kangana took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos of the couple. In the pictures, Kangana can be seen wearing navy blue coloured lehenga choli with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta. Kangana posted her picture on Instagram with a heart emoji, mentioning: "Make love not war... Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai... @lokhandeankita."

Pictures and videos of Kangana and Ankita dancing their hearts out have also surfaced on the Internet. Their camaradiere is palable. Take a look:

In her Instagram Stories, Kangana a picture with the couple and wrote: "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl." In the photos and videos, Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga, While on the other hand Vicky looked dapper as he donned a black designer suit.

Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier they had planned a red carpet event for the media but now it has been cancelled, according to the reports. They have asked everyone to wish them on their special day.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies including 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' went viral on social media. In a few videos that grabbed eyeballs she was seen performing beautifully for Vicky at the engagement party. The actress can be seen decked up in a glittering black ensemble. Her smile reflected all her excitement and happiness. Both of them can be seen hugging each other and sharing the most precious moments with their fans by showing their rings to them.

Several other pictures that were shared from her 'mehendi' ceremony showed Ankita and Vicky wearing outfits in pastel pink shades.

--with inputs from agency