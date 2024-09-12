Bigg Boss 18's theme garners attention, creative team to bring back old contestants and tasks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 18's theme goes viral on social media

Indian television's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' is finally coming back. Salman Khan is going to host this season as well and fans are unable to control their excitement. Bigg Boss OTT 3 has concluded just a few days ago. The winner of this season was Sana Maqbool. At the same time, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 was Munawar Farooqui. Now updates have started coming about the upcoming season as well. It seems that there will be a lot of uproar in the show. However, the final list of contestants has not come out yet.

Bigg Boss 18 theme goes viral

Now the news is coming that this time a unique concept will be seen in Bigg Boss. If the news is to be believed, then this time the theme of Bigg Boss has been kept as 'time travel'. According to this, this season you can see many old contestants, old tasks and even situations that happened in the previous season of the show. The upcoming season is going to be very funny and you will get to see many twists and turns. The show can start from the first week of October. At present, fans are waiting for its official announcement.

"Bigg Boss 18 might have a concept of time travel. The creative team might bring back old tasks, contestants, or situations from the previous seasons. as per media reports. #BiggBoss18," read the tweet of Bigg Boss Khabri.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestant list

In the latest edition of Bigg Boss, you can see Munawar Farooqui as an old contestant. The comedian came in Laughter Chef where Vicky Jain was spotted saying that Munna is coming in Bigg Boss on the 5th. On hearing this, Munawar was also seen interrupting him. If this happens, there will be tremendous fun in the show.

Talking about the contestants, Faisal Sheikh (Mr Faisu), actor Sunil Kumar, popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Surbhi Jyoti have reportedly said yes to the reality show. Apart from this, the names of celebs like Meera Deosthale, Zaan Khan, Anjali Anand and Sameera Reddy are coming out.

